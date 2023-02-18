Breakthrough solar technology to help produce emissions-free cement

Clinker production

Clinker is produced by fusing limestone, clay, and other materials in a rotary kiln at temperatures nearing 1500°C. Fossil fuels are typically used to heat the kiln and are responsible for approximately 40 percent of the direct CO2 emissions of the process.

Synhelion's breakthrough technology delivers high-temperature process heat beyond 1500°C.

"Cement produced with solar energy is an exciting technology with tremendous potential to reduce the carbon footprint of cement production," said Fernando A. González, CEO of CEMEX.

"Achieving our net zero carbon goal by 2050 will require relentless innovation such as this to discover and scale breakthrough technologies."

Close-up of Synhelion’s solar receiver, which provides the necessary process heat to decarbonize clinker production. Synhelion

The new project will look at methods to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, lower process temperatures, and increase the efficiency of clinker formation using solar energy.

"Few renewable technologies are capable of generating heat at the temperatures needed to process raw cement feedstock," said Nathan Schroeder, Sandia researcher and principal investigator for the Solar MEAD project.

"This project will advance our understanding of how to use concentrating solar technology to gather and deliver the heat to existing cement production facilities and will have crosscutting relevance to other ore processing industries such as refractory, ceramics, and battery production."