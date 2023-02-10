Bridgestone's airless tires near production, testing to begin soon

According to DesignBoom, the testing will be done in association with Idemitsu Kosan Co, using one of its compact electric vehicles. More than 3 billion tires are produced around the world in a year, and the market for airless tires is expected to hit $77.72 billion by 2028.

Airless tires are more reliable and eco-friendly

The concept has a unique structure of spokes stretching along the inner sides of the tires supporting the weight of the vehicle - there is no need to periodically refill the tires with air, meaning that the tires require less maintenance, eliminating the worry of tires getting punctured. These tires are better off withstanding the impact of vibrations and automobile-based shocks, making them nearly indestructible on the road.

Air Free Tires Bridgestone

In addition, the spoke structure is made from thermoplastic resin and along with the rubber in the tread portion, the materials used in the tires are recyclable. According to Bridgestone, no part of a non-pneumatic tire ever needs to go in the garbage, which goes hand-in-hand with its effort to create a “cradle-to-cradle” system in which all tires are first recycled and then factory-refashioned into new tires.