A new cement created using a carbon-negative production process that utilizes carbon-free calcium silicate rock has been undergoing tests to see if it conforms to third-party ASTM C150 standards, and has been found to meet or exceed the standards for ordinary Portland cement

While conventional cement production involves heating limestone and releasing significant amounts of carbon dioxide, Brimstone has come up with a new solution that eliminates CO2 emissions from the source rock.

On 13 July, the Oakland-based cement company received third-party certification that its cement not only meets, but exceeds the standards of Portland cement , becoming the first ultra-low carbon, carbon-neutral or carbon-negative cement to meet this critical and universally accepted industry requirement, a statement by the company reported.