Elbit System's spider-like drone to join the ranks of the UK Army soon

Human Machine Teaming (HMT) is a way for the British Army to improve its capabilities by combining human soldiers with autonomous systems like drones and robots. The goal of HMT is to help soldiers work with autonomous systems in a way that complements their skills. This will allow them better use technology and be more effective on the battlefield.

The British Army should be able to do more with this framework, especially in reconnaissance, logistics, and combat. The HMT framework is still in development, and more details are unavailable.

A family of quadcopter platforms called Magni-X is a tested military-grade Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) micro-UAS already used by armed forces worldwide. Elbit Systems UK will provide the service-ready Magni-X systems to the British Army as part of the agreement, with an option to deliver numerous additional systems.

The Magni-X given to customers will have many payloads, such as gimbaled cameras for electro-optical and infrared imaging, giving them powerful long-range reconnaissance capabilities.

The Magni-X is lightweight and autonomous

The Magni-X is a small, lightweight, and packable mUAS system that weighs 4.5 pounds (2 kg) and can fly independently. It can also be combined with Elbit's Legion-X System to allow swarming, which helps ground troops by making them stronger.

Magni-X is a well-known, in-service micro-UAS that can fit in a backpack, make little noise, or appear on the radar. It is meant to improve short-range reconnaissance and help with combat and intelligence operations for up to 60 minutes.