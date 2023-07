The British Army has announced that it will acquire a batch of drone-killing sights for its frontline soldiers. Called the SmartShooter SMASH Smart Weapon Sight Fire Control Systems, these Israeli-built sights will "give the dismounted soldier the ability to achieve a high probability of hit against micro and mini UAVs," explains the Army. Mounted directly on top of existing rifles, the new tech can recognize a target, track its movements, and maintain a lock on the target even if it or the user moves.

The sights will fit on the Army's SA80 A3

The SA80 A3 assault rifle will soon be equipped with the Counter-Small Uncrewed Air Systems (C-sUAS) capability, which can also be installed on other individual weapons currently in use. The Ministry of Defence has placed an order for 225 SMASH sights, worth £4.6 million, which will be delivered to various "Very High Readiness" units within the British Army before the year ends.