British RAF fighters just destroyed a US Navy ship — here's why

RAF Typhoon being prepared for operations. RAF

The U.S.-led "Atlantic Thunder" marked the U.K. Royal Navy's first participation in an exercise of this nature in 18 years, according to a statement issued by the military today. The same press release included information on the RAF Typhoons' historic participation in a SINKEX, which was also a noteworthy rarity in the Atlantic Ocean as most similar exercises take place in the Pacific.

However, it appears that just one of the three Typhoons from the RAF's No. 41 Squadron could deliver weapons to the former USS Boone. This was the first time a decommissioned cruiser was utilized as a maritime target, and an RAF Typhoon delivered a live bomb.

The target, a decommissioned frigate, the USS Boone (an Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate), was the subject of mock attacks by three RAF Typhoon fighters. The training ship assault was also joined by the Royal Navy's HMS Westminster, a Wildcat helicopter, a US P-8 Poseidon, F-15E Strike Eagles, and the USS Arleigh Burke, using various powerful weapons.

You can view the footage from the attack in the video below.

Another first for the exercise was using a British Wildcat HMA2 helicopter from the 815 Naval Air Squadron's MX-15HDi electro-optical/infrared sensor turret to direct the Typhoon's 500-pound Paveway IV dual-mode bombs onto the target.