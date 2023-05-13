British taxi firm now offering smart scalable electric vehicle platform

British taxi firm now offering smart scalable electric vehicle platformThe company has been offering mobility solutions for more than a century.Loukia Papadopoulos| May 13, 2023 09:45 AM ESTCreated: May 13, 2023 09:45 AM ESTinnovationLEVC's state-of-the-art platform.LEVC Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) has been delivering taxis to busy UK cities for more than a century. Now, it is introducing a state-of-the-art new EV platform called Space Oriented Architecture (SOA).This is according to a press release by the company published last week.LEVC’s ambitious new strategy will be to deliver smart, green, safe and accessible mobility for all, through a new range of electric vehicles, under its vision “a sustainable mobility future, for a better world”."Building on LEVC’s unrivaled heritage in producing the iconic London black cab, we are adapting our business to meet the rapidly accelerating demand for spacious, flexible electric vehicles," said LEVC CEO, Alex Nan. See Also "Our rich history is combined with the resources of the Geely organization to set our brand on an exciting new path, as LEVC launches an adaptable architecture for an adapting world. With the combined strength of our new strategy and SOA, we will bring advanced zero-emission transportation to more customers than ever before."SOA offers unprecedented flexibility that maximizes interior space, offering multiple seating and load-carrying configurations. It is expertly built to accommodate a wide range of new products: from passenger carrying models to commercial vehicles.State-of-the-art batteries The new vehicles will be equipped with a wide choice of state-of-the-art batteries ranging from 73kWh to 120kWh. As such, SOA will be able to address the individual needs of each customer. The vehicles also come with ultra-fast charging. Most Popular "SOA optimizes onboard space offering multiple configurations and endless possibilities, a new advanced EV platform which supports LEVC’s new strategy to become a leading zero-carbon mobility provider," added in the statement Nan."Combined with our groundbreaking L-OS digital architecture, it will bring our new mission to life, delivering smart, green, safe and accessible mobility to all, enabling us to transform from a high-end taxi manufacturer, launching LEVC into new sectors, with an extended range of state-of-the-art pure electric vehicles."Finally, SOA is an open-source electric vehicle platform, meaning it is available for a variety of partners outside of LEVC to use as the basis for their future products. LEVC hopes that any future partnerships will help to reduce development and research and development costs. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Bill Gates: Natrium power plant, ‘next nuclear breakthrough’ might be ready by 2030The world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been inventedCosmic rays reveal presence of 2,500-year-old hidden underground Greek settlementScientists create technology to exploit electrical nanowires hidden in soil and oceansFIFA World Cup in Qatar: AC stadiums show how technology is shaping sportsMeet the accessibility advocate debugging the monochrome world for youResearchers explain how nanodevices can fight cancerThe US DOD has invented a wearable that quickly identifies infectionsChina flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval baseSCOPE: This quantum dot spectrometer can hasten Uranus and Neptune orbital missions More Stories innovationEurope's biggest battery energy storage system is 'essential to making net zero a reality'Chris Young| 12/8/2022scienceWhat should we do if aliens make contact? Scientist reveals the first 4 steps to takePaul Ratner| 11/7/2022scienceThe great planet debate: Pluto's redefinition is still controversial 15 years laterMatthew S. Williams| 9/13/2022