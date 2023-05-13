British taxi firm now offering smart scalable electric vehicle platform

The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) has been delivering taxis to busy UK cities for more than a century. Now, it is introducing a state-of-the-art new EV platform called Space Oriented Architecture (SOA).

This is according to a press release by the company published last week.

LEVC’s ambitious new strategy will be to deliver smart, green, safe and accessible mobility for all, through a new range of electric vehicles, under its vision “a sustainable mobility future, for a better world”.

"Building on LEVC’s unrivaled heritage in producing the iconic London black cab, we are adapting our business to meet the rapidly accelerating demand for spacious, flexible electric vehicles," said LEVC CEO, Alex Nan.