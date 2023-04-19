New chip on the block: Broadcom's Jericho3-AI can connect up to 32,000 GPU chips

American semiconductor manufacturing company Broadcom Inc. has released a new chip Jericho3-AI, which is being touted by the company as the highest-performance fabric for artificial intelligence (AI) networks. The new chip will wire together supercomputers.

Jericho3-AI is packed with features like improved load balancing - which ensures maximum network utilization under the highest network loads, congestion-free operation which implies no flow collisions and no jitter, high radix which allows Jericho3-AI to connect to 32,000 GPUs collectively, and Zero-Impact Failover - ensuring sub-10ns automatic path convergence. All of this would lead to cutting down on the job completion times for AI workload.

Designed to lower time spent networking during AI training

The performance improvement that Jericho3-AI brings with it is also cost-effective. It decreases the cost of running AI workloads. Broadcom Inc. claims that the network, in effect, pays for itself. The new chip could be particularly useful for its clients. One of the biggest clients that Broadband currently has on is Apple, with which it currently has a $15 billion deal.

Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager, Core Switching Group, Broadcom, said in the statement: “The benchmark for AI networking is reducing the time and effort it takes to complete the training and inference of large-scale AI models. Jericho3-AI delivers significant reduction in job completion time compared to any other alternative in the market.”