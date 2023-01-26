45 years old Bryan Johnson spends $2 million a year to be 18 again

Over a decade ago, Johnson, then a software engineer, started a payment processing company that became quite successful. Working to keep the company ahead meant long hours and additional stress that made him overweight and depressed. In 2013, he sold his company to eBay for $800 million and began looking into improving his health.

His obsession with cracking the workings of his biology led to the formation of a company called Kernel that uses helmets to measure brain activity. But Johnson believes people do not have access to the most important information that could help them lead healthy lives. So, he teamed up with Oliver Zolman, a medical graduate from King's College London, to figure out a way to become younger again.

Project Blueprint

Together with a team of 30 more doctors, Zolman is currently running a series of experiments on Johnson to modify his diet and physical activity in line with his vital signs that are checked ever so frequently.

Johnson's day begins at 5 am with a dose of supplements and medicines such as lycopene, zinc, and metformin, as well as a microdose of lithium for his brain. Apart from a strict intake of 1,977 calories every day in the form of vegan food, Johnson exercises for an hour with three high-intensity sessions scheduled during the week.