This building, 'Matrix One' is almost 100% dismantleable and reusable

A groundbreaking new building has just been completed in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. "Matrix One" was purpose-built as a laboratory and office building to be easily dismantled, reused, or remodeled internally. The property is also very energy-efficient and comes with other novel innovations that make it one of the most sustainable buildings on the planet.

The Matrix Innovation Center in Amsterdam Science Park comprises seven buildings, with "Matrix One" being the largest. Because of its design ethos, the building provides an excellent environment for scientists and entrepreneurs to collaborate and develop sustainable solutions for present and future challenges.