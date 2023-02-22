Expert: Building management system can cut emissions, boost sustainability

Buildings and their usage account for around 30 percent of global emissions.

Installing a building management system (BMS) can lead to energy savings of up to 29 percent and a reduction in carbon emissions.

A BMS can also help a building management team spot a piece of faulty equipment and determine how soon it will need to be replaced.

Over the past few years, there has been a major push from individuals and governments to move away from fossil fuels toward electrified transportation. While this is a commendable move, it only focuses on one part of the global emissions problem.

In 2021, transportation accounted for around 37 percent of global CO2 emissions from end-use sectors.