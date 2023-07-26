Butterfly flight inspires researchers to explore new ways to create force and electricity

Scientists at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) have managed to produce gripping force and electricity by taking inspiration from a butterfly’s first flight.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Tuesday.

They described the phenomenon as follows:

“The wings of a butterfly are made of chitin, an organic polymer that is the main component of the shells of arthropods like crustaceans and other insects. As a butterfly emerges from its cocoon in the final stage of metamorphosis, it will slowly unfold its wings into their full grandeur. During the unfolding, the chitinous material becomes dehydrated while blood pumps through the veins of the butterfly, producing forces that reorganize the molecules of the material to provide the unique strength and stiffness necessary for flight. This natural combination of forces, movement of water, and molecular organization is the inspiration behind Associate Professor Javier G. Fernandez’s research.”