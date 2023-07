Imagine the prospect of your household harnessing solar energy transmitted from space. While it may not occur in the near future, this concept holds potential for realization in the times ahead.

Space-based solar power stations have gained more attention than ever before in recent years.

Scientists are racing to test if this technology can capture solar energy and beam clean electricity to Earth. Solar panels stationed in space possess the ability to continuously capture limitless sunlight, free from the constraints of a setting sun. This characteristic renders them an exceptional and sustainable energy resource.

Experts are now wondering whether space-based solar power could provide electricity to Moon's future inhabitants.