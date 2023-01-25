When can you buy a 3D food printer? Soon, expert reveals

Blutinger is no stranger to our IE audience. In August 2022, he was our primary source for our story on the customization of 3D-printed food. In November 2022, IE organized a Reddit Ask Me Anything with Blutinger, which was quite a fascinating and revelatory session.

This time too, Blutinger delved into various aspects of 3D printing food with our host Mike Brown, Editor-in-Chief of IE.

3D printed food at the Creative Machines Lab. Creative Machines Lab

What does the lab do?

Whenever the Creative Machines Lab wants to work with/print a new ingredient, they purchase raw materials from a grocery store. And if the ingredients are not in paste form, which is the ideal texture and rheology for printing, then the team will process them and load them onto the machine for printing.

Getting various ingredients into a uniform, the consistent format isn't easy. Currently, the team is trying to combine as many ingredients as they can and make their software robust to make it work for anything.

What could this mean for the general consumer?

When a machine has total control over the ingredients, it begins to understand nutrient profiles and what it's making for the general consumer. It can then predict the nutrient the customer lacks and create and optimize different foods accordingly. "It's like having a personal chef that starts to learn your eating habits. And it can start recommending things for you. Right now, it's not at that point. But it's not inconceivable to think about it getting to that point once you start feeding all the data into it. And that's where I think it gets really interesting," said Blutinger.