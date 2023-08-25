California is controlling its wildfires using AI tech

The US state of California has recorded 4,792 and 5,234 wildfires in 2023 and 2022 respectively.

These fires burn over counties and cities, are unpredictable and climate-driven, and result in human and animal deaths, and millions and dollars worth of infrastructural damage.

The state saw its second-biggest wildfire expanding across 47,000 acres. In fact, two weeks back a mid-air collision of two choppers resulted in the deaths of three crew members, reported ABC News. They were on a mission to douse a blaze in Southern California.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, better known as Cal Fire, is on a mission to suppress 95 percent of all wildfires when they are 10 acres or less. And the department is going to use an artificial intelligence (AI) based program to detect fires across the state.