Caltech will send a prototype orbital solar farm to orbit by December

Harvesting solar energy from orbit

The benefits of harvesting solar energy from space include the fact that the sun would shine 24/7 onto a space-based solar farm in a locked geostationary orbit.

The sun's rays are also much more intense in space than when they've made their way through Earth's upper atmosphere. This means the energy potential in space is roughly eight times better per square meter of the solar panel when compared with conditions on Earth.

Several organizations, including the European Space Agency, have recently launched programs aimed at testing the commercial viability of space-based solar power.

A team at Caltech has been working on its Space Solar Power Project for almost ten years, having launched with a $100 million donation from Irvine Company Chairman Donald Bren back in 2013. It received a further $17.5 million in funding from Northrop Grumman back in 2015.

Caltech's Space Solar Power Project

The Caltech project has been split up into three core teams. The first is working on incredibly lightweight, high-efficiency photovoltaic cells, with power-to-weight ratios roughly 50-100 times greater than solar panels used on the International Space Station.

A second team is developing low-cost, ultra-lightweight equipment that converts DC power into radio frequency power to beam it down to Earth. The third is devising methods for combining the equipment of the first two groups into massive modular space solar farms made up of thousands of tiles, measuring roughly 9 sq km (3.5 sq miles).