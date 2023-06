Researchers at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) have successfully demonstrated wireless transmission of power in space. The first-of-its-kind demonstration took place onboard the Space Solar Power Demonstrator (SSPD-1), which was launched earlier in January this year.

Space-based solar power is the next frontier of harnessing renewable energy. Research in the area has been ongoing for decades and promises to revolutionize the energy sector by making solar power available practically anywhere on the planet.

A research team led by Ali Hajimiri, a professor of Electrical Engineering at Caltech, initiated the Space Solar Power Project (SSPP) to harvest solar power in space and transmit it back to Earth. As part of the project, the 110-pound (50 kg) Space Solar Power Demonstrator (SSPD-1) was launched onboard a SpaceX rocket on January 3 this year, and it has reported back its first success.