In the depths of a basement laboratory at California Institute of Technology's (Caltech) Cahill Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics, a small but mighty telescope named SPHEREx has been undergoing a series of rigorous tests.

For the past two months, scientists and engineers from Caltech and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) have been meticulously preparing SPHEREx for its monumental journey into space, Caltech revealed in a statement.

This state-of-the-art telescope, officially known as “Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer,” is set to launch into Earth's orbit by April 2025. Its mission is to map the entire sky in infrared wavelengths, offering a unique perspective on the universe.