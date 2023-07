The world of 3D printing has opened up limitless possibilities in recent times, and researchers at Cambridge have now used the technology to create a concrete wall that could help make our infrastructure safer, smarter, and more sustainable.

The collaboration between the Cambridge team and industry has resulted in the creation of a retaining wall known as a headwall which can provide real-time information, courtesy of the sensors embedded in its structure.

The sensors offer current data on temperature, strain, and pressure. The metrics help researchers to detect and correct flaws before they develop. "Making the wall digital means it can speak for itself, and we can use our sensors to understand these 3D-printed structures better and accelerate their acceptance in the industry," said Professor Abir Al-Tabbaa, from the Department of Engineering at Cambridge, in a media release by the university.