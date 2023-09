Scientists have created an innovative system that uses a camera to detect air leaks from buildings in real time. This breakthrough promises faster and more precise detection compared to existing diagnostic methods.

This development comes from the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).

According to the official statement, air leaks in buildings indicate a loss of energy efficiency, which can lead to higher utility expenditures for homeowners. The air that escapes from homes through various openings like windows, doors, and walls not only hits your wallet but also has negative environmental impacts.

To address this issue, it's crucial to identify and seal any openings from where air is escaping. However, this process can be quite costly, time-intensive, and inconvenient.