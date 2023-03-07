Deception campaigns: US government plans to use deepfakes for propaganda

“When it comes to disinformation, the Pentagon should not be fighting fire with fire,” Chris Meserole, head of the Brookings Institution’s Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technology Initiative, told The Intercept.

“At a time when digital propaganda is on the rise globally, the U.S. should be doing everything it can to strengthen democracy by building support for shared notions of truth and reality. Deepfakes do the opposite. By casting doubt on the credibility of all content and information, whether real or synthetic, they ultimately erode the foundation of democracy itself.”

“If deepfakes are going to be leveraged for targeted military and intelligence operations, then their use needs to be subject to review and oversight,” Meserole said.

Last October, SOCOM added a troubling paragraph to its wish list document. The organization sought “a next-generation capability to collect disparate data through public and open source information streams such as social media, local media, etc., to enable MISO to craft and direct influence operations.”

Next-generation deepfake videos

It added that it wants to increase past internet deception efforts using “next-generation” deepfake videos. Special forces would make use of this faked footage to “generate messages and influence operations via non-traditional channels.”