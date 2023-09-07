Can an AI-generated song win a Grammy? Quite possibly, yes

Ghostwriter strikes again. And no, we are not talking about a behind-the-curtain novelist writing under a pen name revealing salacious details about a celebrity in a New York bestseller.

We are talking about the notorious Ghostwriter977, who, as his modus operandi goes, drops an AI-generated single every couple of months. This time, the anonymous musician has posted the song ‘Whiplash’ using voice simulations of Travis Scott and 21 Savage.

In April, the TikTok artist used machine learning software to create a song called ‘Heart on my sleeve’ using the altered voices of Drake and The Weeknd. The song coaxed an affirmative response from the Universal Music Group, representing both artists. Consequently, the song was pulled down from YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, but not before it had garnered listens and views in millions.