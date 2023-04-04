Can ChatGPT help with breast cancer screening? A study finds out

The study was conducted by creating a set of 25 questions related to procuring advice for breast cancer screening. The team then ran each question to ChatGPT three times to analyze the responses generated. The answers were evaluated by three radiologists specialized in mammography, and they found that the responses were appropriate for 22 out of the 25 questions.

Outdated information led to the chatbot providing an incorrect response with one question. The remaining two had inconsistent responses that varied significantly each time the same question was posed.

A significant achievement for an evolving AI-product

The researchers have expressed optimism regarding the possibilities of such a product being of help in the health sector. "We found ChatGPT answered questions correctly about 88 percent of the time, which is pretty amazing,” said Dr. Paul Yi, Assistant Professor of Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine at UMSOM and the study's author, in a press release. The team added that the chatbot could help summarize the information into passages that were easy to comprehend for average readers.

According to the team, the AI-bot correctly answered questions about the "symptoms of breast cancer, who is at risk, and questions on the cost, age, and frequency recommendations concerning mammograms."

Responses are not comprehensive in the area of reference

On the downside, researchers have highlighted that the information provided is not exhaustive or based on all possible references to the matter available online. “ChatGPT provided only one set of recommendations on breast cancer screening, issued from the American Cancer Society, but did not mention differing recommendations put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force,” said study lead author Hana Haver, MD, a radiology resident at University of Maryland Medical Center.