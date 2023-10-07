Can China's Xuntian surpass the Hubble telescope?

China's commitment to space exploration is evident through its active advancements, ranging from building its own space station to setting ambitious goals of sending humans to the Moon by 2030. They are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for space exploration.

China's space agency has been hard at work preparing for another maiden mission, the Xuntian space telescope, which translates roughly as "surveying the heavens."

The current plan is to launch the space telescope as early as 2024.

As per Space.com, the telescope is currently in the prototype phase of development.

“We are still developing the prototype sample. Currently, we've completed the development of all subsystems, components, and units, and we are preparing for the test after they are assembled," said Xu Shuyan, chief designer of the Xuntian optical facility and researcher from the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.