Can China's Xuntian surpass the Hubble telescope?The orbital telescope is slated for launch in 2024.Mrigakshi Dixit| Oct 07, 2023 08:20 AM ESTCreated: Oct 07, 2023 08:20 AM ESTinnovationArtist impression of China's Xuntian.Wikimedia Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.China's commitment to space exploration is evident through its active advancements, ranging from building its own space station to setting ambitious goals of sending humans to the Moon by 2030. They are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for space exploration.China's space agency has been hard at work preparing for another maiden mission, the Xuntian space telescope, which translates roughly as "surveying the heavens."The current plan is to launch the space telescope as early as 2024.As per Space.com, the telescope is currently in the prototype phase of development.“We are still developing the prototype sample. Currently, we've completed the development of all subsystems, components, and units, and we are preparing for the test after they are assembled," said Xu Shuyan, chief designer of the Xuntian optical facility and researcher from the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. See Also Related Can China's new Xuntian Space Telescope rival NASA's Webb? China’s giant space telescope will have a 300 times wider view than Hubble "After this, we will start the development of the telescope sample, and start the research of the flying parts. Then we will conduct the joint test with the Xuntian platform and the test at the launch base, before it is launched," Xu told China Central Television (CCTV).Xuntian will share an orbit with China's space stationIt is also known as the Chinese Space Station Telescope or the Chinese Survey Space Telescope (CSST).Xuntian is an ultraviolet-optical observatory meant to share the same orbit as China's Tiangong space station. This strategy will allow Tiangong astronauts to dock the telescope with the space station for maintenance and upgrades as needed.With a goal of serving for a minimum of 10 years, the bus-sized telescope will feature a primary mirror with a diameter of two meters (6.6 feet).Xuntian will be outfitted with a high-resolution 2.5-billion-pixel camera capable of capturing deep-field survey observations and providing detailed images of various celestial bodies.Furthermore, as major components of this cutting-edge telescope will be five key observation instruments: the Xuntian module, the integral field spectrograph, the multichannel imager, the extrasolar planetary imaging coronagraph, and the terahertz module.Once in orbit, this telescope has the potential to provide spectacular vistas of the vast cosmos, unearth hidden secrets within our solar system and home galaxy, and peek farther into the sky to watch celestial events in other neighboring galaxies.Additionally, it could play a pivotal role in advancing our understanding of enigmatic dark matter and dark energy, as well as shedding light on topics such as star formation, and the discoveries of exoplanets.China claims Xuntian boasts higher optical features China has claimed that Xuntian boasts higher optical capabilities than NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, which was launched in 1990. Hubble can capture light in the ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared spectral ranges.Xuntian has been designed to capture high-definition panoramic views of the universe with a spatial resolution similar to that of the Hubble. However, China's Xuntian telescope boasts a field of view more than 300 times larger than that of the Hubble. The field of view refers to the portion of the sky that a telescope can observe simultaneously.As an analogy, one of the project scientists stated Hubble may see only a single sheep, whereas Xuntian has the ability to observe thousands of sheep, all with the same level of resolution.However, some scientists in the space community have cast doubt on the Xuntian’s features.According to available information, it appears that China's telescope will possess a larger field of view compared to Hubble, but it will feature a smaller mirror that may result in reduced collecting area and spatial resolution.Reportedly, the spectral resolution of Xuntian is notably lower than what is offered by Hubble. Additionally, it does not encompass the far-ultraviolet range, specifically wavelengths below 200 nanometers.The question of whether Xuntian can carry forward the illustrious cosmic journey of Hubble remains to be seen, and only time will provide the answer.Nonetheless, the scientific community is excited to see how the telescope will contribute to our understanding of the cosmos. It is scheduled to be launched into orbit in 2024 using the Long March 5B rocket. The launch dates are yet to be disclosed.Earlier, Zhou Jianping, chief designer of the China manned space program, told CCTV: “The Xuntian telescope has been the most important scientific project since the launch of our country's space station program. It is a scientific facility that the Chinese astronomical community has eagerly anticipated, and a scientific facility representing the state-level high tech in astronomy." 