Nanoracks is developing its Starlab space station as one of several eventual successors to the International Space Station.

The private space company is partnering with Hilton to develop state-of-the-art sleeping quarters for astronauts and space tourists.

Former NASA astronaut and Nanoracks CEO Tim Kopra explains that the firm has learned from "23 years of permanent human presence on board the ISS."

Back in 2021, Houston, Texas-based space company Nanoracks announced its plans to build the world's first free-flying commercial space station.

The Starlab space station project, a collaboration with Lockheed Martin, received $160 million in funding from NASA as the space agency looks to launch a number of privately-built successors to the International Space Station (ISS).

As the ISS approaches the end of its operations in the 2030s, NASA aims to innovate by spreading its orbital presence over various smaller stations.

Last year, Nanoracks appointed former NASA astronaut Tim Kopra as CEO. Kopra has vast experience aboard the space station and has performed a number of spacewalks in Earth orbit. He acknowledges the challenge of succeeding the ISS, while also highlighting the fact that there's room for improvement.