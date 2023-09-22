Canadian telecom uses AI cameras to fight wildfires

Canadian telecom uses AI cameras to fight wildfiresThe technology is part of a project by Rogers to detect wildfires early.Loukia Papadopoulos| Sep 22, 2023 05:27 PM ESTCreated: Sep 22, 2023 05:27 PM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of an AI camera.jittawit.21/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A Canadian telecom is installing artificial intelligence (AI) cameras to monitor and prevent wildfires caused by climate change.This is according to a report by City News Everywhere published on Thursday.“Climate change is a global issue,” said Tony Staffieri, CEO of Rogers, the company behind the new initiative.The new equipment can detect smoke up to 12 miles (20 kilometers away).A crucial and cutting-edge technologyAI cameras for detecting wildfires are a cutting-edge and crucial technology used to detect wildfires early, allowing for quicker reactions and mitigation measures. These cameras use computer vision and AI to recognize wildfire indicators in real-time.AI cameras are strategically positioned in places like forests, grasslands, or close to power lines that are prone to igniting flames. For greater coverage, they can also be installed on towers or drones. See Also Related California is controlling its wildfires using AI tech A newly developed AI-based method can accurately predict wildfires 'FireDrone' can enter burning buildings and help save lives These cameras record images or videos of their surroundings and often make use of infrared-capable high-resolution cameras, which can detect heat sources even when they are invisible to the naked eye.AI algorithms are then used to process the data in real-time, carefully analyzing the acquired photos or video streams. These algorithms have been trained to identify particular patterns and traits connected to wildfires such as smoke, flames, or rapid changes in temperature.Once a potential wildfire has been spotted, the AI camera system can automatically create alerts and notifications to be delivered to the appropriate government entities, including fire departments and emergency response units.Forecasting fire behaviorThese cameras can detect fires as well as track environmental variables including temperature, humidity, and wind speed. Making wise decisions while battling wildfires requires the use of this data for forecasting fire behavior.AI cameras are often part of a larger ecosystem that includes other types of technology to monitor and prevent wildfires. The AI cameras installed by Rogers will be further amplified by other high-tech equipment.“The second phase is the prevention of the forest fires. We are installing SpaceX sensors in the ground that will detect soil conditions, as well as weather conditions, so that they can predict [in] real-time where these forest fires are likely to erupt, and the last is making sure that our first responders have what they need to stay connected,” said Staffieri.The project will begin in British Columbia where there is an urgent need, said the executive, and will then expand to the rest of the country. He added that the firm is working to ensure that the piloting and testing technology works effectively in this type of setting given the variety of fires and the extremely harsh geography in the province.Staffieri further told the Canadian news outlet that the new tools will provide an early warning system that will see teams work together to prevent more wildfires. “The primary goal, in addition to preventing [wildfires], is allowing [crews] more time and more tools to be able to get on it early, which is going to be really important,” he explained. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Upcoming Northern Lights to be the strongest in 20 yearsISRO tries to wake up Chandrayaan-3 after lunar night, no response yetHow high heat affects EVs and what you can do about itHow AI can revolutionize health on long-duration spaceflightsThe genius engineering behind 3D-printed rocketsUsing quantum computing to speed up optimization problemsToo hot to fly? The effects of heatwaves on air travelEarth’s crust and mantle grew in sync, study findsThe real impact of blue light on eye health and sleepIs deep sea mining worth it? Job Board