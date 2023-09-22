Canadian telecom uses AI cameras to fight wildfires

A Canadian telecom is installing artificial intelligence (AI) cameras to monitor and prevent wildfires caused by climate change.

This is according to a report by City News Everywhere published on Thursday.

“Climate change is a global issue,” said Tony Staffieri, CEO of Rogers, the company behind the new initiative.

The new equipment can detect smoke up to 12 miles (20 kilometers away).

A crucial and cutting-edge technology

AI cameras for detecting wildfires are a cutting-edge and crucial technology used to detect wildfires early, allowing for quicker reactions and mitigation measures. These cameras use computer vision and AI to recognize wildfire indicators in real-time.

AI cameras are strategically positioned in places like forests, grasslands, or close to power lines that are prone to igniting flames. For greater coverage, they can also be installed on towers or drones.