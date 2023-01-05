Canon introduces social VR platform Kokomo that uses its cameras

"This is representing a very exciting new innovation for Canon – but also a very new business direction for Canon, as well," Jon Lorentz, one of the co-creators of the Kokomo solution, told TechCrunch.

"As you know, traditionally, Canon is very much tied to our hardware products. When we announced AMLOS at CES last year, it was about innovating work from home. Our task [with Kokomo] is to innovate life at home, and that is where this project came from. When we started, we were in the thick of COVID, and there were not a lot of ways for people to get connected. The underlying premise for what we created was to be a solution to that. Kokomo is a way to enable people to be there when they couldn’t," he said.

The Kokomo application. Canon

Users need a compatible VR headset and smartphone

Kokomo does not require sophisticated and complex equipment. All you need is a commercially available compatible VR headset and a compatible smartphone. Users can register on the smartphone application and make an "ImmersiveCall" video call with a caller, who will also have a compatible VR headset and registers for the Kokomo application.