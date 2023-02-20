$400 sweater tricks facial-recognition cams into thinking you're a dog

A new apparel collection by Italian startup CAP_able is designed to throw facial recognition algorithms for a loop. The debut Manifesto line features hoodies, tops, and dresses boasting an "adversarial patch," which looks like festive Christmas sweaters from afar. But in reality, they are patterned after various animals, including giraffes, zebras, and dogs.

This clever ploy can either cause the camera system to fail to identify its wearer or mistake them as their fuzzy animal counterpart.

The mindset between engineering and fashion

The idea of making something that can trick facial recognition software struck Didero when she was on a Master's exchange at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. She read about how Brooklyn tenants are fighting with their owner's plans to install such a system into their building.

Coming up with the idea was simple, but to bring it into reality, she had to find and design the "adversarial algorithms" that are capable enough to fool facial recognition software. She said," you must have a mindset between engineering and fashion."

She and her friend, a computer science engineer, had two options to make this dream a reality. Either they could come up with an image of our giraffe and use an algorithm to adjust it. Or they set the size, color, and form they wanted the image to take and let the algorithm do the rest of the work.

After considerable experimentation, Didero and their team created a process for generating physical garments with images woven onto them.