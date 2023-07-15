Carbon Capture and Storage project could trap 95% of a plant’s emissions

On Friday, the Calpine Corp. power plant located near San Francisco announced the unveiling of a $25 million project that will test a technology that could capture 95 percent of a plant’s carbon emissions.

This is according to a Bloomberg report published on Friday.

California officials said the new development will play a crucial role in the state’s climate battle. But not all are happy.

Carbon capture technology has been fiercely criticized by many environmentalists who claim the technology provides a license to keep burning fossil fuels rather than switch to cleaner energy sources.

However, at the launch of the Calpine project Friday, California’s top climate change regulator noted that some fossil fuel plants are still required to be operational in order to keep electricity service continuous and reliable despite the state’s ambitious plans to eliminate its net carbon emissions by 2045.