The Earth's climate is under serious threat from global warming, leading to an increasing number of disastrous weather events.

To slow climate change, it is crucial to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide that reaches the atmosphere.

Carbon capture technology is aimed at achieving this, but is it enough to get us to net zero?

The temperatures on Earth have been rising at an alarming rate of 0.14 degrees Celsius on average per decade since 1880. This has led to an increasing frequency of extreme weather events, as well as more rapid environmental degradation, and irreversible damage to the biosphere. The urgency of mitigating the impacts of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions has never been clearer.

One global goal is achieving net zero emissions. This ensures the amount of greenhouse gases (GHGs) released into the atmosphere is offset by their removal or reduction.

Carbon capture has emerged as a promising strategy to help combat climate change. Carbon capture technologies have the potential to play a pivotal role in reducing carbon emissions by capturing, storing, and repurposing carbon dioxide from industrial processes, thereby mitigating their environmental impact.