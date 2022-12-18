Carbon-eating blocks ingest eight tonnes of CO2 a day, says company

The company CEO Bjorn Gubbels claims the block stores CO2 and can help boost the circular economy.

"There are all kinds of stacking blocks on the market, and they all look very similar, however, Masterbloc is different to other stacking blocks. We return to the days when stacking blocks was child's play. Indeed, this is exactly the principle that we apply in the real world," says Masterbloc on its website, hinting at the product's unique nature.

The company has ambitious plans to rapidly expand the production of building materials in the coming years. The new production process will be presented to Flemish Minister Zuhal Demir in December.

The technology for Masterbloc has been developed by Genk-based recycling company Orbix, which has been processing steel slag from stainless steel producer Aperam since 1996.

Research and development

It all began in 2004, when Orbix's research and development manager Dirk Van Mechelen discovered that steel slag residue was hardening after exposure to CO2. Working with researchers from the Flemish Institute for Technological Research (VITO), the technology was further developed in 2011, resulting in the "Crabstone" process.

A construction site with Masterbloc material. Masterbloc

"Carbstone has numerous advantages," Serge Celis, CEO of Orbix, told The Brussels Times.

"Thanks to Carbstone, we convert metal slag into a high-quality circular product and since CO2 is used as a binder, we avoid using cement, which accounts for 10% of global CO2 emissions."

Better yet, Masterbloc blocks have the same quality as conventional blocks making the technology increasingly popular with companies seeking to reduce their CO2 emissions. In addition, by using CO2 as a binder, construction companies are no longer dependent on cement prices.