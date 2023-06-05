Chinese projects to trap 1.5 million tonnes of carbon are now online

China has taken a major step forward in achieving carbon neutrality after it launched projects to capture carbon at the point of its generation. The projects located on land and at sea will help the country reduce the release of nearly two million tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

As countries look for ways to reduce their carbon emissions, renewable energy sources have become the point of focus. Last month, Interesting Engineering reported how China's first desert-based solar and wind energy farm has become operational and will power 1.5 million households with cleaner energy.

The country has also invested heavily in building nuclear power plants to secure non-carbon energy. Yet, its massive power demands require it to continue to use oil and coal in its energy mix. To contain the carbon released from their usage, the country has now turned its attention to capturing the carbon released during its production and usage.