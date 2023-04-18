Researchers develop a four-legged robot capable of walking on a balance beam

A team of researchers at Carnegie Mellon University's Robotics Institute (RI) has created a method that enables a quadruped robot to walk on a narrow balance beam.

Their solution involves implementing a Reaction Wheel Actuator (RWA) system, which is mounted on the back of the quadruped robot. Through a novel control technique, the RWA system enables the robot to balance independently, irrespective of the position of its feet. To enhance the robot's balancing capabilities, the team leveraged hardware that is commonly used to control satellites in space.

By improving the stabilizing capabilities of a quadruped robot, it could become a commercially available product similar to drones about a decade ago. The next big thing in robotics is quadrupeds, and the team anticipates that they will soon move from being primarily used as research platforms in labs to widely used products in the field.

The robot possesses cat-like abilities

The research was conducted using a Unitree A1 robot that had two RWAs attached to a pitch and roll axis. The robot's ability to maintain balance was tested by walking it on a narrow 6-centimeter-wide balance beam without falling over. Furthermore, the researchers simulated the falling-cat problem by dropping the robot from a height of approximately half a meter while it was upside down, and the RWAs enabled the robot to turn itself mid-air and land on its feet.