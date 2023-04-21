CATL's new 500 Wh/kg battery pack could power airplanes, claims company

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, or CATL, a well-known name in the electric battery manufacturing industry, has announced a new 500Wh/ kg battery pack, one which it claims could power airplanes. The company made the announcement at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, popularly known as Auto Shanghai.

The energy density of a battery is an important factor considered while developing new models since higher energy densities can allow vehicles to become lighter and travel further. The 500Wh/kg capacity battery means that each kilogram of the battery weight can pack 500Wh of energy.

In comparison, a Tesla Model Y's battery can pack only 244 Wh/kg, lesser than half of the newly announced battery.

What CATL has to say about its battery

As per reports, the new battery from CATL is a semi-solid state battery that uses a condensed electrolyte, which has helped it push up its energy density. The company claims that its "condensed" battery features innovations in "ultra-high energy density cathode materials, innovative anode materials, separators as well as manufacturing processes."

To improve the performance, stability, and efficiency of the battery, the researchers used "highly conductive biomimetic condensed state electrolytes to construct a micron-level self-adaptive net structure that can adjust the interactive forces among the chains."