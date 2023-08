MIT researchers have developed a composite material that combines two of humanity's most ubiquitous ancient materials — cement and carbon black — according to a new study published in PNAS on July 31.

The new technology offers a promising, sustainable, and scalable solution for bulk energy storage — particularly for renewables like solar, wind, and tidal power — ensuring stability even when supply fluctuations occur.

Amidst the green energy transition, as current battery technologies heavily depend on scarce resources, seeking innovative and eco-friendly alternatives becomes vital.

What are supercapacitors?

“The material is fascinating,” co-author MIT Professor Admir Masic said in a press release.

“Because you have the most-used manmade material in the world, cement, that is combined with carbon black, that is a well-known historical material — the Dead Sea Scrolls were written with it."