You heard it right. The AI disruptor that has taken over our lives ever since its launch more than two months ago is now at the helm of a company. Famous for having an answer to almost everything, breaking down complex subjects, composing poems, writing stories and code, generating ideas from scratch, and clearing the US Medical exam, OpenAI's AI chatbot ChatGPT has ensured that our lives will never be the same again.

CS India is likely to be the first and only organization to make the 'groundbreaking decision' to appoint an AI bot as the CEO in the real world. In an American science fiction drama series 'Raised By Wolves,' a settlement was run by an AI supercomputer known as "The Trust."

ChatGPT will be a 'critical partner' in the company's mission

Kunal Sharma, the founder of CS India, said that ChatGPT would oversee the daily operations of CS India and drive the organization's growth and expansion.

"ChatGPT is the perfect candidate to lead our organization in this mission, as its advanced language processing capabilities and ability to analyze vast amounts of data make it well-suited to drive our efforts to empower the youth of India through leadership and development," Sharma said.