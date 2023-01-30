Nuclear research center might help self-driving cars "see" the road

Use of autonomous driving software

For the past three years, researchers have collaborated with Volvo's subsidiary Zenseact on computer vision for autonomous driving software. The aim was to enhance decision-making in autonomous cars using LHC's Deep Learning algorithms. The research showed potential for improvement in running the algorithms faster and more efficiently on resource-constrained on-device hardware. According to Christoffer Petersson, research lead at Zenseact; machine learning can drive faster decision-making in autonomous vehicles.

The CEO of Zenuity, Dennis Nobelius, emphasized the significance of the partnership between the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), known for its work in high-energy particle collisions, and the joint venture between Volvo Cars and Veoneer, which is dedicated to eliminating traffic collisions. Despite the excitement surrounding the potential of autonomous vehicles, the industry still faces safety concerns that need to be addressed.

Cern uses FPGAs, a hardware system capable of executing complex decision-making algorithms in microseconds, for fast machine learning in autonomous driving and particle physics experiments.

The partnership highlights the importance of collaboration and cooperation in science and technology. The collaboration between Zenuity and CERN will focus on utilizing Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) for advanced machine-learning applications in both the autonomous driving sector and particle physics experiments. FPGAs will provide the necessary speed and decision-making capabilities for these complex applications.

Safety concerns with self-driving cars

Autonomous vehicles can revolutionize transportation and make our roads safer, but safety concerns continue to be a major issue. This is highlighted by the tragic incident in 2018 where an Uber autonomous vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona. The incident drew attention to the complex and challenging problem of ensuring the safety of autonomous vehicles in all driving scenarios.