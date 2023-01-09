CES 2023: 3 key trends that reveal how tech is getting smaller and smarter

As the world looks toward solutions for sustainability, batteries took on a life of their own on the show floor. Standards helped to clear up the technologies of today, while spaceflight hinted at the world of tomorrow.

Here are three of the major trends from the show that demonstrate where the technology industry is moving next.

1. Batteries are the future

Whether it was electric cars or portable power backs, batteries look set to electrify more of our daily lives.

A plethora of electric vehicle brands demonstrate the rush to dominate the growing space. Vietnam's Vinfast and Turkey's Togg showed new countries emerging into the automaker race, Italdesign and Peugeot's outlandish concepts showed imagination is far from dead, and Lightyear's solar car showed how the space remains ripe for innovation. Factorial's solid state battery cell showed how EV makers could see big disruption in the years to come.

Peugeot's Inception concept. Stellantis

On the charging side, bidirectional chargers showed how manufacturers are looking to put those big batteries to use. We saw products like Blink's EQ 200 demonstrate why vehicle-to-grid and home charging could be beneficial to end users, showing how they can support their home's power with their car battery.