CES 2023: A truly wireless TV with rechargeable batteries and vacuum lock

The firm's novel TVs have a proprietary hot-swappable battery system and weigh under 20 lbs (9 kilograms). The system uses a proprietary active-loop vacuum technology, enabling it to be transportable and "can be easily secured to any surface with no mounting required," according to a press release.

According to the firm, such TVs are part of its vision to advance the versatility of such screens, allowing users to utilize them in multiple ways. "To achieve this vision, it's important to re-architect television by eliminating all common frustrations and making it extremely easy to secure televisions on any surface inside homes. By realizing this vision, Displace is effectively creating the next computing platform, and the potential applications are limitless." said founder and CEO Balaji Krishnan.

How such TVs can be moved effortlessly

Multiple rechargeable batteries, which can be taken out individually, power the TVs from Displace. Using its hot-swappable battery system, the TVs are designed to remain fully operational when a set of batteries are out for charge. "Each Displace TV averages about a month of total battery life for an average usage of six hours of active TV time per day."

The active-loop vacuum technology ensures that the TVs can be mounted to a wall with a slight push, with the system sticking onto it using a vacuum lock.