CES 2023 debuted the show's first-ever sustainability panel 

Sustainability also works well in this context. After all, the foundation for achieving this goal will be set by our impact on the world.

As such, CES 2023 saw innovation, tech, and sustainability go together to a level not seen before and delivered the show's first-ever sustainability panel through a conference titled, "The Era of Sustainable Consumer Electronics."

The product that has yet to be invented

Dr. Jayshree Seth, Bob LeFort, Angela Baker, and John Taylor served as the panelists. Each of them discussed their businesses' actions to improve their sustainability.

"The most sustainable product is the one that has not been invented just yet," said Dr. Jayshree Seth, a Corporate Scientist at 3M who works in the division that makes its tapes.

"Everybody's thinking about the next tape. But some of the new products we launched are, in fact, 'the product that was never made'- they're not taped," Seth added. She explained that people tend to expect solutions that look similar to what they're already used to.

Using her example of a new type of extrudable tape that was automated (using robotics) and bondable yet sustainable, Seth said that its innovations like this are "needed to make a step change. They create a disruption."