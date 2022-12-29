CES 2023: LG's 240Hz new display has only 0.03ms reaction time
LG Display, the pioneer of display technologies in the world, will introduce its 27- and 45-inch UltraGear OLED gaming displays at CES 2023 in January, according to a press release published by the company today.
The company hopes to improve its position as a leader in the high-end gaming sector through these state-of-art products.
Raising the bar in the gaming industry
LG Display's new gaming OLED displays offer the quickest reaction time of 0.03ms, making them the first OLED monitor displays to provide a refresh rate of 240Hz per second so that it will deliver the clearest visual clarity and smoothest motions even during extremely fast-paced action.
LG Display's OLED displays also reduce external light reflections through a polarizer specific to gaming. This enables the display to reach perfect darkness in any situation, giving depth to the image quality and offering accurate color portrayal. Furthermore, the groundbreaking gaming OLED displays bend up to 800R, or an 800mm curvature radius, allowing gamers to enjoy the perfect curve for each type of content.
Furthermore, compared to premium LCD displays of the same size, the company's OLED panels generate the lowest degree of blue light in the market, allowing gamers to enjoy flicker-free gaming sessions with minimal eye fatigue.
Providing "the ultimate display solution"
Mass production of the OLED displays will start this month, and they will be utilized in premium monitors for several major tech companies, such as LG Electronics, Asus, and Corsair.
"LG Display's gaming OLED is the ultimate display solution for gamers in terms of picture quality, response times, and eye comfort," said Tai-jong Lee, Head of Solution Customer experience Division 2 at LG Display. "We will continue to expand our gaming OLED panel lineup based on the needs of gamers across multiple genres to take the customer experience we provide to new heights."
The monitors are on pre-order in the U.S. and Canada. They will be available in key markets in North America and Asia as of January.
