CES 2023: LG's 240Hz new display has only 0.03ms reaction time

Raising the bar in the gaming industry

LG Display's 45-inch ultra-wide gaming OLED display. LG Display

LG Display's new gaming OLED displays offer the quickest reaction time of 0.03ms, making them the first OLED monitor displays to provide a refresh rate of 240Hz per second so that it will deliver the clearest visual clarity and smoothest motions even during extremely fast-paced action.

LG Display's OLED displays also reduce external light reflections through a polarizer specific to gaming. This enables the display to reach perfect darkness in any situation, giving depth to the image quality and offering accurate color portrayal. Furthermore, the groundbreaking gaming OLED displays bend up to 800R, or an 800mm curvature radius, allowing gamers to enjoy the perfect curve for each type of content.

Furthermore, compared to premium LCD displays of the same size, the company's OLED panels generate the lowest degree of blue light in the market, allowing gamers to enjoy flicker-free gaming sessions with minimal eye fatigue.

Providing "the ultimate display solution"

Mass production of the OLED displays will start this month, and they will be utilized in premium monitors for several major tech companies, such as LG Electronics, Asus, and Corsair.