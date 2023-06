Lockheed Martin and Airbus have officially selected GE Aerospace's CF6-80E1 engine as the propulsion system of its up-and-coming Lockheed Martin Next Tanker (LMXT) strategic tanker. This aircraft is a solution to the U.S. Air Force’s KC-135 so-called "recapitalization plan" and is built on the combat-proven design of the A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT). It also intends to replace the USAF's existing KC-135 tanker fleet by around 2025.

The LMXT team has chosen GE's CF6 engine for its exceptional durability, reliability, and performance. The CF6-80E1 variant, developed specifically for A330, boasts impressive technological advancements, providing nearly 70,000 pounds of thrust and a 15% increase in fuel efficiency compared to its predecessors.