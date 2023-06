Alejandro Núñez Vicente, a young designer is showcasing his upgraded double-level seat innovation Chaise Longue at Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg, Germany.

The aircraft interior manufacturers and innovators opened the exhibition on 6 June until today.

Alejandro’s latest prototype is being tested by potential future travelers, and airline companies at the exhibition.

“Most of the time when they show you something new, everyone hates it at first, they’re scared of change. But the more you show it, and the more you develop it, and the more they see it, the more they get used to it,” said the young designer.