5 budding engineers create submersible submarine-cleaning drone in just 6 weeks

"I was skeptical at first that we could pull off such an ambitious project within the timeframe," said Dylan Brennan, project team lead, a nuclear graduate working for Jacobs.

"But the way that five strangers were pulled together and given the guidance required to produce something [that] has been amazing, and we're all incredibly proud of what we have achieved," expressed Brennan, astounded by his team's progress.

The SROV, which will be used to clean biofouling from submarines and shipping vessels, will include specialist cleaning nozzles that induce cavitation to remove the biofouling, controlled from a remote distance.

This will reduce the need for divers to carry out cleaning work and will result in reduced cleaning costs, easier deployment, longer operational times, and increased availability compared to existing methods.

The academy aims to develop the skills of engineers to benefit the industry and is preparing for its second project, which will focus on developing technology to convert water supplies into electricity in domestic and community settings.

ScrubMarine innovation was presented at an event to cap off a successful first year of the newly established Co-Lab Engineering Academy in December. The institute brings engineers together to work cooperatively to address a real-life industrial need.