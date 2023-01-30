New 'chameleon-like' building material can change color to save energy

The device can switch "rapidly and reversibly between the metal and liquid states" and effectively switch between the two conformations even after 1,800 cycles.

The team then created models of how their material could cut energy costs in buildings in 15 different U.S. cities. According to them, "the electricity used to induce electrochromic changes in the material would be less than 0.2 percent of the total electricity usage of the building but could save 8.4 percent of the building’s annual HVAC energy consumption".

Hsu Group created models of how their material could cut energy costs in typical buildings in 15 different U.S. cities. Hsu Group

Towards a sustainable future

The researchers are now investigating different ways of fabricating the material.

Until now, the team has created pieces of the material that measure only six centimeters across. However, many such patches of the material could be assembled like shingles into larger sheets and the material could also be tweaked to use different, custom colors without hindering its ability to absorb infrared.

"We demonstrated that radiative control can play a role in controlling a wide range of building temperatures throughout different seasons," said Hsu. "We’re continuing to work with engineers and the building sector to look into how this can contribute to a more sustainable future."

Study Abstract:

Radiative thermoregulation can reduce the energy consumption for heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) in buildings, and therefore contribute substantially to climate change mitigation. Electrochromism, a phenomenon in which a material exhibits reversible colour changes under an external electrical stimulus, can help control the heat balance of buildings in response to fluctuating weather conditions; however, its implementation has been largely limited to visible and near-infrared wavelength regimes. Here we develop an aqueous flexible electrochromic design for use as a building envelop based on graphene ultra-wideband transparent conductive electrode and reversible copper electrodeposition, in which the thermal emissivity can be tailored to vary between 0.07 and 0.92 with excellent long-term durability. Building energy simulations show that our design as building envelopes can save on year-round operational HVAC energy consumption across the United States by up to 43.1 MBtu on average in specific zones. Such dynamic emissivity tunability can further serve as a non-destructive technological solution to retrofit poorly insulated or historic buildings. Our work suggests a feasible pathway to radiative thermoregulation for more energy-efficient HVAC and solving some of the global climate change issues.