On Friday, July 14, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully launched Chandrayaan-3, its third mission dedicated to lunar exploration.

A follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2, the spacecraft took off on a Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LM-3) rocket from the spaceport Sriharihota in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh at 2.35 pm IST (5:05 am ET, and 9:05 GMT). LVM3 is India's biggest and heaviest launch vehicle, and this is the rocket’s fourth operational flight.

This $75 million mission comprises a lander, propulsion module, and rover. The country hopes to accomplish what its predecessor Chandryaan-2 could not: a soft landing on the lunar surface.

If the mission goes to plan, it will make India the fourth nation, after the US, Russia, and China, to perform a successful Moon landing.