On August 24, hours after India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's historic landing on the lunar south pole, a side panel of the landing module unfolded, creating a ramp for the 57-pound (26-kilogram) rover to exit the lander. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), in a Thursday morning announcement on X (formerly Twitter), confirmed the safe release of rover Pragyan from lander Vikram, initiating its mission for lunar surface exploration.

Merely days following Russia's Luna-25 crash, its initial lunar mission in 47 years, India's triumph in landing on this uncharted polar expanse took center stage.

Despite the rough, crater-filled terrain near the south pole, the Chandrayaan-3 team diligently chose a comparably level area for a precise, gentle landing. The lander module weighs around 3862 pounds (1752 kg).