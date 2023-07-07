Chandrayaan-3: India's third moon mission set for launch on July 14

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is attempting yet another soft landing of a robotic rover and lander on the lunar surface.

According to the latest ISRO announcement, India's long-awaited moon mission Chandrayaan-3 is all set for launch on July 14 at 2.35 pm IST.

Ahead of its launch, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has been stacked atop the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) rocket at the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Today, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 is mated with LVM3. pic.twitter.com/4sUxxps5Ah — ISRO (@isro) July 5, 2023

If all goes according to plan, the chosen date for the soft landing is likely August 23-24.

The mission objective

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which comprises a robotic lander and rover, is a follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2, which failed to make a soft landing.