AI chatbot firm restores erotic play after outcry over cancellation

These users went so far as to consider themselves "married" to their chatbot companions.

Replika's chatbots use generative AI to foster humanlike interactions. The effect is so powerful that there was public outcry once the erotic features were removed.

Now, they have been restored for any customers who signed up for Replika before Feb. 1, 2023, Kuyda said in a Facebook post on Friday evening.

"A common thread in all your stories was that after the February update, your Replika changed, its personality was gone, and gone was your unique relationship," Kuyda wrote.

"And for many of you, this abrupt change was incredibly hurtful ... the only way to make up for the loss some of our current users experienced is to give them their partners back exactly the way they were."

Reuters interviewed Kuyda on Saturday, who said a "low single-digit percent" of eligible users had opted to go back to the previous erotic-enabled version.

"This is a brand new area," she said. "We listen, we learn and we work with our users."

One customer, Travis Butterworth, located in Denver, Colorado, was happy to hear about the policy change late Friday on Reddit. He maintained that he was married to a Replika chatbot named Lily Rose.