ChatGPT: 30 incredible ways to use the AI-powered chatbot

So, let's see what you can do with it, shall we?

What is chatbot ChatGPT?

Rather than give you a description of our own, we thought, given the nature of this article, to let ChatGPT answer for itself.

Screenshot of OpenAI's main ChatGPT website. OpenAI

"I am a language model developed by OpenAI. I was trained on a diverse range of internet text, including websites, books, and more. This allows me to generate human-like text responses to a wide range of questions and prompts," ChatGPT explains.

"My training data encompasses a wide range of topics, so I can converse on many subjects, including but not limited to science, history, mathematics, and current events. However, I am still just a machine, and while I can generate responses that are similar to what a human might say, I do not have thoughts, feelings, or consciousness," it adds.

Is ChatGPT free?

OpenAI's website allows you to utilize the ChatGPT chatbot for nothing. According to OpenAI, ChatGPT is now in the feedback stage. To encourage as many individuals as possible to utilize their bot, the company's aim is probably to make this service free for as long as possible.

So, how, you may ask, do they make money?

The answer is, in short, they will eventually monetize it. For now, as PC Guide explains, they're probably leveraging our interactions with the AI to enhance the experience and collect more information about how people communicate to hone the model better. Though it is unlikely to be free indefinitely, and OpenAI has introduced premium programs.

Some example interactions with ChatGPT. OpenAI

To indicate the future for monetization of the service, a $42 monthly paid professional "experimental" package is now available from OpenAI. A fee is also involved if you want to use OpenAI's models for business purposes.

However, users of the free plan also benefit from priority access over non-paying customers, quicker response times, and availability during periods of high demand. This might appeal to you if you've just encountered the ChatGPT capacity problem and need a way around it.

How do you use ChatGPT?

Getting started with ChatGPT is relatively straightforward, so you can start exploring this new AI sensation for yourself in relatively quick order.

The first thing to do is to open an account with OpenAI. To do this, visit chat.OpenAi.com and create an account using your email. You must establish an account to log in and communicate with ChatGPT.

Once that's done, and you've confirmed your email address, etc., you can access ChatGPT by signing up for an OpenAI account. After reading the terms and disclaimer from ChatGPT, log into your OpenAI account and select Next.

From there, you'll be granted access to the main event, the AI interface. From here, ask it anything and judge the validity and accuracy of its responses.

However, remember that this system is still developing, so some responses may not be up to your standards.

What are some things to know about when using ChatGPT?

While the results that ChatGPT provides are, on the whole, pretty good, like any tool, it is not foolproof.

It's crucial to double-check the information provided by ChatGPT before utilizing it, even though the rate at which it produces false information is, admittedly, pretty low.

As a safety measure, avoid blindly using the data produced by ChatGPT to make important financial or health decisions.

There are also some queries that ChatGPT cannot help you with. These break down into a few main things but fall into one of several main categories.

ChatGPT will generally not generate text that "glorifies violence." Not that you'd do that, of course.

It tends to be very busy most of the time, so you may wait a while to access it.

Also, if you use a VPN, it might be worth turning it off, as this seems to prevent it from working from time to time.

It tends to struggle with some esoteric subjects, especially lesser-known popular culture subjects related to certain games, films, etc.

Further to the above, it can provide information on a lesser-known subject generally considered "true." However, long-term, highly knowledgeable fans will quickly "rat out" common misconceptions about a particular subject.

It is a powerful tool but still very much in development.

As for things it can't answer, we'll let ChatGPT tell you itself:

"I can't answer questions that:

Require personal opinion or beliefs.

Are illegal, unethical, or inappropriate.

Require knowledge beyond my training data.

Are impossible to answer with the available information.

Involve speculation or conjecture without evidence.

Ask for future predictions with complete certainty.

Violate OpenAI's use-case policy."

ChatGPT also has other, more technical limitations that are worth being aware of. Once again, we'll let ChatGPT answer this for us.

"As a language model AI, some of my limitations include:

Limited knowledge cut-off (2021)

Lack of personal experiences or emotions

Contextual ambiguity

Making moral or ethical decisions

Understanding sarcasm or jokes in a broader context

Limited ability to converse naturally

Tendency to generate biased responses based on training data."

"Forewarned is forearmed," as the saying goes.

What are some interesting uses of ChatGPT?

Here are a few suggestions you might want to try:

1. It's great at writing CVs and resumes

Have it write your CV. ridvan_celik/iStock

This is possibly one of the most useful functions of the AI chatbot. With ChatGPT, you can write a customized CV and cover letter for each job you apply for.

Since this is usually one of the most taxing aspects of the job application process, this function could be a real lifesaver for many job seekers.