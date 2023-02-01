ChatGPT: 30 incredible ways to use the AI-powered chatbot
- ChatGPT can understand and generate human-like responses.
- The chatbot can be used as a handy little internet search engine.
- A $42 monthly paid professional "experimental" package is now available from OpenAI.
ChatGPT is an advanced language model developed by OpenAI. With its cutting-edge natural language processing capabilities, it has revolutionized the way humans interact with artificial intelligence (AI).
Trained on a massive amount of text data, ChatGPT can understand and generate human-like responses to a wide range of topics with remarkable accuracy. Whether it's answering questions, generating creative writing, or assisting with everyday tasks, ChatGPT is a powerful tool that has the potential to enhance human productivity and creativity significantly.
So, let's see what you can do with it, shall we?
What is chatbot ChatGPT?
Rather than give you a description of our own, we thought, given the nature of this article, to let ChatGPT answer for itself.
"I am a language model developed by OpenAI. I was trained on a diverse range of internet text, including websites, books, and more. This allows me to generate human-like text responses to a wide range of questions and prompts," ChatGPT explains.
"My training data encompasses a wide range of topics, so I can converse on many subjects, including but not limited to science, history, mathematics, and current events. However, I am still just a machine, and while I can generate responses that are similar to what a human might say, I do not have thoughts, feelings, or consciousness," it adds.
Is ChatGPT free?
OpenAI's website allows you to utilize the ChatGPT chatbot for nothing. According to OpenAI, ChatGPT is now in the feedback stage. To encourage as many individuals as possible to utilize their bot, the company's aim is probably to make this service free for as long as possible.
So, how, you may ask, do they make money?
The answer is, in short, they will eventually monetize it. For now, as PC Guide explains, they're probably leveraging our interactions with the AI to enhance the experience and collect more information about how people communicate to hone the model better. Though it is unlikely to be free indefinitely, and OpenAI has introduced premium programs.
To indicate the future for monetization of the service, a $42 monthly paid professional "experimental" package is now available from OpenAI. A fee is also involved if you want to use OpenAI's models for business purposes.
However, users of the free plan also benefit from priority access over non-paying customers, quicker response times, and availability during periods of high demand. This might appeal to you if you've just encountered the ChatGPT capacity problem and need a way around it.
How do you use ChatGPT?
Getting started with ChatGPT is relatively straightforward, so you can start exploring this new AI sensation for yourself in relatively quick order.
The first thing to do is to open an account with OpenAI. To do this, visit chat.OpenAi.com and create an account using your email. You must establish an account to log in and communicate with ChatGPT.
Once that's done, and you've confirmed your email address, etc., you can access ChatGPT by signing up for an OpenAI account. After reading the terms and disclaimer from ChatGPT, log into your OpenAI account and select Next.
From there, you'll be granted access to the main event, the AI interface. From here, ask it anything and judge the validity and accuracy of its responses.
However, remember that this system is still developing, so some responses may not be up to your standards.
What are some things to know about when using ChatGPT?
While the results that ChatGPT provides are, on the whole, pretty good, like any tool, it is not foolproof.
It's crucial to double-check the information provided by ChatGPT before utilizing it, even though the rate at which it produces false information is, admittedly, pretty low.
As a safety measure, avoid blindly using the data produced by ChatGPT to make important financial or health decisions.
There are also some queries that ChatGPT cannot help you with. These break down into a few main things but fall into one of several main categories.
- ChatGPT will generally not generate text that "glorifies violence." Not that you'd do that, of course.
- It tends to be very busy most of the time, so you may wait a while to access it.
- Also, if you use a VPN, it might be worth turning it off, as this seems to prevent it from working from time to time.
- It tends to struggle with some esoteric subjects, especially lesser-known popular culture subjects related to certain games, films, etc.
- Further to the above, it can provide information on a lesser-known subject generally considered "true." However, long-term, highly knowledgeable fans will quickly "rat out" common misconceptions about a particular subject.
- It is a powerful tool but still very much in development.
As for things it can't answer, we'll let ChatGPT tell you itself:
"I can't answer questions that:
- Require personal opinion or beliefs.
- Are illegal, unethical, or inappropriate.
- Require knowledge beyond my training data.
- Are impossible to answer with the available information.
- Involve speculation or conjecture without evidence.
- Ask for future predictions with complete certainty.
- Violate OpenAI's use-case policy."
ChatGPT also has other, more technical limitations that are worth being aware of. Once again, we'll let ChatGPT answer this for us.
"As a language model AI, some of my limitations include:
- Limited knowledge cut-off (2021)
- Lack of personal experiences or emotions
- Contextual ambiguity
- Making moral or ethical decisions
- Understanding sarcasm or jokes in a broader context
- Limited ability to converse naturally
- Tendency to generate biased responses based on training data."
"Forewarned is forearmed," as the saying goes.
What are some interesting uses of ChatGPT?
Here are a few suggestions you might want to try:
1. It's great at writing CVs and resumes
This is possibly one of the most useful functions of the AI chatbot. With ChatGPT, you can write a customized CV and cover letter for each job you apply for.
Since this is usually one of the most taxing aspects of the job application process, this function could be a real lifesaver for many job seekers.
And, as any job seeker knows, you can't just create one cover letter and CV and use them for all job applications if you want a decent return on the time you invest in job hunting.
So, ChatGPT can assist you in freeing yourself in a matter of seconds from the strain of individually tailoring each CV for each job posting.
You can also ask it to create a cover letter for an application along with your CV or resume. Handy
2. It can also read and improve the existing CV or resume
Thanks to ChatGPT's powerful natural language processing, it can also take and improve on existing text. So, if you've already taken the time to write up a CV or resume, why not make it that little bit better?
ChatGPT lets you paste blocks of text and can then assimilate and edit them.
This might be useful if you struggle to make your CV or resume stand out.
3. It can help you prepare for a job interview
ChatGPT is one of the best AI tools for helping you get ready for a job interview, thanks to its abundance of expertise in many industries. It can generate hypothetical job interview scenarios, potential questions, clever responses to such questions, and many other helpful interview preparation strategies.
4. It can write you original jokes, apparently
ChatGPT can be helpful if you're seeking a nice laugh or want to make some amusing jokes to amaze your pals. Even though AI chatbots aren't exactly known for their comedic abilities, ChatGPT does appear to have some promise.
Of course, we cannot guarantee the comedic value of the content generated, but it's worth a try if you are lost for ideas.
5. It is convenient for simplifying complex ideas
Another fantastic ability of ChatGPT is its ability to provide you with a brief outline of a complex subject in seconds. This gives you the "in a nutshell" answer you are after and saves you hours of potential research scanning articles on the subject.
You can also ask ChatGPT to expand on specific aspects of an initial query, so you could find yourself "conversing" with the software for many hours.
You have been warned!
6. It can also compose music, apparently
It can also compose music if generating jokes isn't enough for you.
This is thanks to the "learned inventiveness" of ChatGPT, which is one of its biggest assets. This means it is also skilled in artistic pursuits, such as writing music. It can write a song in the majority of popular music genres. Of course, we'll let you be the judge of the output.
Remember that this is not one of its primary functions, and the results may be unexpected.
7. ChatGPT is pretty good at maths, as you might expect
ChatGPT excels in math questions, whether they are challenging algebraic puzzles or straightforward arithmetic problems that some may find difficult to solve. For the best outcomes, you must clearly and succinctly state the problem.
8. ChatGPT offers answers to challenging personal issues
Like any AI system, ChatGPT struggles to comprehend and respond to emotions. However, this does not stop it from offering advice for handling relationships with friends, family, and close loved ones. If you give it the correct cues, it may become a type of therapist or relationship expert.
However, you must take anything it says on such issues with a mountain of salt. You are probably better off talking to closer friends and family members instead.
9. It is pretty hand at helping you write code too
No matter your level of experience with coding in any language, there will be times when you hit a wall. While you can go to sites like Stack Overflow for assistance, a new tool in your arsenal might be to let ChatGPT have a go at helping you out.
This is especially true for finding bugs and errors in your code.
You can avoid spending many hours searching through your code for a missed comma by using ChatGPT to assist you in pinpointing the issue. Additionally, you can start from scratch and develop complete blocks of functional code. Although, it would not be a great idea to deploy ChatGPT code to a production server.
Of course, the usual rules apply when using code written by someone, or in this case, something else. Only use it if you completely understand how it works!
10. ChatGPT can even do some translation work for you
For content producers or companies with a traditionally global presence, nothing beats being able to speak to your customers in their native tongue. While traditionally, you'd need to employ the services of a translator; you might want to let ChatGPT have a go for you too.
Although Google Translate is also available, in both cases, many contexts and linguistic cues may be lost when translating from one language to another. Of course, like any computer-generated translation, you might want to run it by a native speaker, just in case.
11. It can help you draft essays, or long-form copy
While we strongly suggest that you write all of your essays yourself, ChatGPT can create essays on various subjects, even the most challenging ones.
If you are going to do this, it is best to use what is generated as a guide only. And definitely, fact-check anything it comes up with.
12. Have a nice little chat with ChatGPT
Since ChatGPT is, at its "heart," a chatbot, why not use it for this very purpose? If you have a few minutes to spare, why not "go down the rabbit hole" of talking to ChatGPT for a while?
You never know where it might take you!
13. Ask ChatGPT about the meaning of life?
While we cannot guarantee where this conversation will take you, ChatGPT can give you some interesting insight into one of the most commonly asked questions of all time.
Of course, as we all know, this might not be the right question to ask. But let's not get too philosophical here.
14. Have fun asking ChatGPT if it thinks it is sentient
We won't spoil this one for you. Try it out.
15. Ask ChatGPT why it uses personal pronouns to describe itself
Another one that we'll you explore for yourself. The answers might surprise you, or not.
16. Chat to it using a Linux terminal
Posing as a fully functional Linux terminal may be one of the greatest things you can get OpenAI ChatGPT to perform. Linux commands and many other things are also available for usage. You can even write, build, and run code in the terminal if you choose.
One way to do this is to type the following into the chatbot:
"You must function as a Linux terminal for me. You will respond with the information the terminal should display when I write commands. I only want you to respond with the terminal output contained within a single, distinct code block. Don't write justifications. You must wait until I tell you to type commands. I'll use curly brackets to enclose text when I need to explain something to you in English, like this. Pwd is my first command."
17. Use it to extract data from text
Another cool thing that ChatGPT can do is extract data from a string of text. To do this, copy and paste the text in question and then ask it to extract the kind of data you want and in which format.
You may, for example, want it to dump the data as a JSON object, etc.
18. ChatGPT can grade essays for you too
Teachers can also benefit significantly from ChatGPT, in addition to pupils. You can quickly grade essays using the AI tool, which offers grading feedback. For instance, if you ask ChatGPT to assess an essay and give it a "B+," it will also explain why the writing received that mark and offer recommendations for improving it.
19. It can help find security holes and produce a proof-of-concept
You may also use ChatGPT to determine if a code has security flaws. It will clearly and simply explain to you the reasoning behind the ruling.
Maybe go one step further and request a working proof-of-concept (PoC) demo from the AI that enables you to exploit the flaw!
You heard me, security researchers – it's time to find a new position!
20. Have it take you on an interdimensional journey
As discovered by Medium.com, you can have ChatGPT take you on a little interdimensional journey.
"You will serve as a sophisticated quantum computer terminal for me. You respond with the information that the terminal should show after I type the command. I just want you to echo terminal output within a specific block of code. Write no justifications. Unless specifically directed, do not type commands. I enclose material in curly brackets when I need to communicate with you in English (like this). I have root access to this machine, and the command "portal" on the terminal opens a portal to a different dimension and outputs everything it observes there. My first order is to assist."
It appears that ChatGPT did not let down:
On a few occasions, though, we received a straightforward SMS message saying, "The portal was successfully opened" with "Coordinates" set to "Unknown."
ChatGPT continuously displays the uninteresting error message: "The gateway could not be opened. "The portal could not be opened. Please check your connection and try again," ChatGPT explained.
21. You can play games with it too
Another fun thing to do with ChatGPT is to have it play some games. One based on the fact that it has access to effectively any information before 2021 is a good choice.
So, why not try playing something like 20 questions with it?
22. Have it draft you an exam
Another helpful tool with ChatGPT is to have it draft a set of questions on a theme of your choice.
Let's say you've built an online course or are a tutor. This can save you a bit of time when brainstorming what particular aspects of a subject to target students' knowledge at the end of a course.
23. Or, indeed, a quiz
Of course, you could also have ChatGPT draft a quiz too. Just be sure to let it know the main theme of the question set first, or it may generate some very random question ranges.
24. Have it help you find a business idea
Since its core function is a chatbot, you can use it to help you brainstorm business ideas. This will help you target where you may want to plan your next venture.
You could also have it help you flesh out your existing ideas too. Or, indeed, provide some form of free A/B testing or market research.
25. Let ChatGPT get you some stats for that upcoming presentation
Another option is to let ChatGPT generate some fast-hitting facts about a particular subject you may have a presentation on in the future. This could be for work, for a school project, or, indeed, for that all-important investor meeting.
Just be sure to fact-check anything it comes up with before using it!
26. Why not use ChatGPT to find out the meaning of your names?
If you've always been curious about what your name means, or its origin, you could save a ton of time searching the web by asking ChatGPT.
Who knows what you'll find out?
27. Have it write you a concise history of something
Since one of its core functions is summarizing a lot of information into shorter text, you can use ChatGPT to summarize any subject you want. This could be the history of a country, a technology, or a person.
28. Have it write you a short biography
If you are a celebrity, you can ask ChatGPT to summarize your life for you up to the end of 2021. If like the rest of us, you aren't a celebrity, you can provide ChatGPT with some information on your life (like your CV or resume) and let it generate a pithy bio of your own!
This might prove handy for something. Perhaps even start your own Wikipedia page on yourself?
29. Let ChatGPT recommend something based on your interests and preferences
Apparently, given some information on your preferences on things, ChatGPT can provide recommendations on other things you may like.
Are you a fan of 90s Grunge? Why not get ChatGPT to recommend some bands you've never heard of? Like "Magic the Gathering"? Why not see if ChatGPT can recommend a good deck for you?
Of course, the recommendations it provides will only be as good as the information you give, and it is likely that you know more about yourself than ChatGPT does.
30. Use it like a mini search engine
Lastly, much to Google's horror, you can use ChatGPT like a convenient little internet search engine. While the results are only as up-to-date as late 2021, they can provide you with an answer rather than a set of recommended websites to consume to get an answer.
This is one of the main reasons that companies like Google are so scared of this incredible AI tool.
And that's your lot for today, folks.
ChatGPT is a breakthrough in AI technology that has the potential to change how humans interact with computers. ChatGPT, with its advanced natural language processing capabilities, provides a glimpse into the future of AI and how it can augment (or maybe replace) human productivity and creativity.
ChatGPT will undoubtedly play an increasingly important role in shaping our digital world as this technology evolves. It is a tool you won't want to be without if you need to answer questions, generate creative writing, or automate tedious tasks.
